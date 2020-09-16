New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Expressing grief at the death of Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was an experienced leader who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh.

The MP representing Tirupati in Parliament, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai, died on Wednesday, the family members said.

Also Read | Zhenhua Data Leak: Govt of India Forms Special Committee to Study Case, Submit Report in 30 Days.

The 65-year-old YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP was admitted to the Chennai hospital about three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Address Rajya Sabha on India-China Border Issue Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)