New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Expressing grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Nine people died and as many were injured when a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Chamba district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner D C Rana said.

The official said the accident occurred at Colony Morh in Bhanjraru of Churrah tehsil in the morning when the private bus bearing registration number HP73A 1316 fell into the gorge while going from Bondedi to Chamba.

BJP president J P Nadda also expressed condolences, and said the local administration and his party members were helping the victims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)