India News | PM Modi Expresses Joy as Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary Becomes India's 100th Ramsar Site

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed joy over the designation of Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, as India's 100th Ramsar site, marking a significant milestone in the country's wetlands conservation efforts.

Recalling India's commitment to protecting natural ecosystems and wetlands, the Prime Minister said that sustained conservation efforts have strengthened community participation, scientific approaches, innovation, and awareness initiatives in the sector.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned! Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds."

He further said, "India's unwavering commitment to protecting our natural surroundings and wetlands in particular is clearly reflected in this feat. Over the years, efforts to conserve and rejuvenate wetlands have been strengthened through greater community participation, science, innovation and awareness initiatives."

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The Prime Minister added that these efforts are helping preserve biodiversity, ensure ecological balance, and build a greener future for the coming generations.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the environment and furthering sustainable growth on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the efforts taken by the Central government for ecological restoration and animal protection.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals," he said.

He further applauded the collective efforts of the people to improve the environment. PM Modi also mentioned the government's animal conservation efforts, which he said reflect its commitment to restoring wildlife and the ecosystem. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)