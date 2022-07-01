New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people of the Kutchi community and wished for peace, happiness and good health in everyone's lives.

Ashadhi Bij is the second day of Shukla paksha of Aashaadha month, of the Hindu calendar, which is associated with the beginning of rains in the Kutch region. Kutchi community of Gujarat celebrate their new year on this day.

Also Read | World ParaAthletics Grand Prix 2022: India Clinches 13 Medals Including Five Gold Medals … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Greetings to everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone's lives," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, wishing that everyone is blessed with good health and happiness.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says 'People Will Know if I Visit Matoshree'.

"Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also shared what he had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a yatra in our culture during the recent 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)