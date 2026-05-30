India News | PM Modi Extends Greetings to Goans on Statehood Day

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Statehood Day and prayed for the good health and prosperity of every citizen of the state.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted the rich heritage and scenic charm of the coastal state, saying, "Greetings to the people of Goa on the special occasion of Goa Statehood Day. Goa's vibrant culture, rich heritage, natural beauty and warm-hearted people are widely known."

Also Read | Flesh-Eating Screwworm Found Near US Border, How Dangerous Could in Be?.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the individuals who contributed to the state's development and unique identity.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2060549258219249691

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast and Rainfall Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 14 Districts in TN Amid Continuing Heatwave.

"This day is also an opportunity to remember with gratitude all those who worked tirelessly for its progress and identity. May Goa continue to prosper and play an important role in building a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and prosperity of every Goan," he added.

Joining the celebrations, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took to X to reflect on the historical and cultural significance of the day for the coastal state.

"On 30 May 1987, Goa was declared the 25th state of the country India, thus attaining the status of a state. This day holds great significance in our cultural identity and history," Chief Minister Sawant said.

https://x.com/DrPramodPSawant/status/2060541785676652743

Calling upon citizens to contribute to the state's growth, Sawant added, "Goa Statehood Day is celebrated with great joy by every Goan. Today, with a hopeful mind, let us pledge to work together for the progress and development of our beautiful Goa."

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also commended the coastal state for its achievements across modern sectors while preserving its rich heritage.

"Heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on Statehood Day! Goa is renowned not only for its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, but also for its remarkable progress in education, technology, startups and sustainable development," the President said in a post on X.

Highlighting the state's potential to shape the nation's future, President Murmu added, "With commitment to innovation, environmental conservation and inclusive growth, Goa will play a significant role in building Viksit Bharat. I wish the people of Goa continued prosperity and happiness."

Goa, which was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961, achieved full statehood on May 30, 1987, becoming the 25th state of the Indian Union. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)