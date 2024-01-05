New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on her birthday.

Born in 1955, CM Mamata Banerjee turned 70 today.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life.

Banerjee has been serving as the eighth Chief Minister of West Bengal since 2011. She is also the first woman Chief Minister of the state to have assumed the office.

She founded the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) in 1998 after separating from the Congress. She is often referred to as 'Didi' (elder sister).

Banerjee also served as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Bhabanipur from 2011 to 2021.

In 2021, she lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari, thereby becoming the third Chief Minister having lost an election from her constituency, after Prafulla Chandra Sen in 1967 and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2011. (ANI)

