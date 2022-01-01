New Delhi, Jan 1: Greeting people on the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished joy and good health to everyone.

"Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," he tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dharavi Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; Total Active Cases Rises to 95.

Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/dHoaD4tbpk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of 'Mann ki Baat', his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people in the new year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)