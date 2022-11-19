New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Opposition over their 'anti-Gujarat agenda', while informing that he will address a campaign event at Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday evening.

"In the evening tomorrow, 19th November, I will be in Valsad to address a campaign rally. All across Gujarat, there is tremendous support for @BJP4Gujarat. Due to our proven track record of development, the anti-Gujarat agenda of the opposition is being comprehensively rejected," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 19-Year-Old Model Gang-Raped Inside Car in Kochi, Woman Among Four Accused Held.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place along with those of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and the state is considered a bastion for the party.

Also Read | National Integration Day 2022: From Date To History and Significance, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Day Marking Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

However, it is gearing up for a stiff electoral challenge this time from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has set its sights on extending its national footprint in this western state after its spectacular Assembly poll victory in Punjab.

Meanwhile, addressing the third edtion of the two-day 'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference in the national capital on Friday, the PM said action against organised crime is an extremely important step in the fight against terror, adding that the country was seeking global collaboration in this fight. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)