Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the trek and bike rally in Harsil after offering prayers at the winter residence of Maa Ganga in Uttarakhand's Mukhwa.

He was accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

PM Modi also took in the breathtaking beauty of the snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa and greeted the people there.

The PM also visited an exhibition of local artists in Mukhwa, appreciating the place's cultural enrichment and scenic beauty. Local artists performed traditional folk dances as they welcomed the PM.

State Chief Minister Dhami said that this visit of PM Modi is essential in establishing the Mukhimath (Mukhwa) on the global tourism map and strengthening the cultural and religious heritage of the state.

CM Dhami said, "We are all proud to witness this historic moment in Mukhwa. On behalf of all the people of the state, a hearty welcome and congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister on his winter visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi affirmed his government's commitment to developing tourism in the state by promoting tourism.

"We are committed to further strengthening the economy of the state by promoting tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this connection, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 am. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harshil", PM Modi wrote in his post on 'X.'

The Prime Minister further expressed his excitement about his visit to the Mukhwa temple, which is famous worldwide for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty. (ANI)

