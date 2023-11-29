New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got "very emotional" during the cabinet meeting after learning that the 41 labourers trapped inside the Uttarkashi tunnel were evacuated after a gruelling rescue operation of 17 days.

The rescue operation to evacuate the labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since November 12 concluded on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Rs 1,261 Crore Scheme To Provide Drones to 15,000 Progressive Women Self Help Groups for Two Years.

The Union Minister while briefing media about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday night said that even during election campaigns, PM Modi used to take stock of the trapped workers at least twice a day.

"This topic (the news of the rescue operation) was also discussed in the cabinet. The Prime Minister was very emotional...Even during the election campaign, PM Modi used to get information about the situation at least twice a day from various sources," Union Minister Thakur told the presser.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Mission Discussed at Cabinet Meeting; PM Narendra Modi Was ‘Very Emotional’, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Watch Video).

He said that the workers displayed a fine example of team spirit.

"One thing is certain, what is team spirit, what is leadership ability, our workers showed that also," he said.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.

Of the 41 men, eight were from Uttar Pradesh, 15 were from Jharkhand, two from Uttarakhand, five from Bihar, three from West Bengal, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

The first workers were brought out following a series of agonizing setbacks, during which rescue efforts were halted when the heavy drill meant to break through the debris broke down, forcing workers to adopt riskier methods.

Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his X handle praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

Also, he spoke to the survivors over the phone. In his conversation with the workers, the Prime Minister said that he was happy that all the workers had been evacuated safely.

"It was Kedarnath Baba's and Badrinath Ji's grace; you are all well. You also showed great courage, and you encouraged each other. This is the biggest thing because, even while travelling together in a rail compartment sometimes differences occur. Despite that, you remained so patient. I used to keep taking in information continuously. I was also in constant touch with the Chief Minister. When my officers would update me on the work, I used to be concerned as the rescue was taking time. It is due to the prayers of your families and friends that you have been able to win over this crisis" PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)