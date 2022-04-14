New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas and said that the Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world.

PM Modi highlighted that Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields.

Also Read | Former #Pakistan Prime Minister #ImranKhan Has Moved the Supreme Court Seeking … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Greetings to everyone, especially the Sikhs on the special occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas. The Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world. Inspired by it, Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields," tweeted PM Modi.

The Khalsa tradition was initiated by the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh. Its formation was a key event in the history of Sikhism. (ANI)

Also Read | There Will Never Be Another Martial Law in Pakistan, Says DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)