New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Kejriwal turned 54 on Tuesday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

