New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

With the blessings of the goddess, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous, he said in a tweet.

"Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said.

