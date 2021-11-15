New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the citizens of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.

"Wishing all the residents of Jharkhand a very Happy Statehood Day. This land of Birsa Munda, which has a historical identity with its unique culture, should move forward in the journey of development," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000. (ANI)

