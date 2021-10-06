New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya' and sought Goddess Maa Durga's blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens.

"Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

Also Read | IPU CET 2021 Result Declared At ipu.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Mahalaya marks an end to the month of Pitru Paksha, which is observed by Hindus by remembering their ancestors. The families offer food, money, and other gifts to their 'Pitras' (ancestors) as a sign of reverence.

It is also believed to be an invitation to Goddess Maa Durga to descend on the Earth. It is believed that goddess Durga descended the Earth on Mahalaya which is celebrated with much fervour and zeal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With SVAMITVA Scheme Beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh Today.

It is believed that mantras called 'Mahisasura Mardini' invoke the Goddess; the most famous one being 'Jago Tumi Jago.'

The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navaratri start with Mahalaya. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from this day, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival.

Mahalaya brings with it a feeling of positivity, festivity, and warmth ahead of the start of the most anticipated festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)