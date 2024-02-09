New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had lunch with fellow MPs at the Parliament canteen.

PM Modi was joined by MPs across party lines.

BJP MPs Heena Gavit, S Phangnon Konyak, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, L Murugan, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey and BJD MP Sasmit Patra joined PM Modi for lunch.

PM Modi on Wednesday used his reply during the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address to launch one of the strongest attack on Congress using West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on differences in the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing, while expressing confidence of BJP-led NDA forming its third successive government in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and said it will use its energy to strengthen the foundations of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said regarding the atmosphere of the House adding that the "opposition cannot suppress my voice, because the people of the country have given strength to this voice."

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year was started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9. (ANI)

