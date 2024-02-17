New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the backward and weaker sections of the society.

The government last month had announced the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for Thakur, who was considered the fountainhead of OBC politics in Bihar.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "Salutations to Karpoori Thakur ji on his death anniversary. This 'Jan Nayak' of India dedicated his life for the respect and welfare of the backward and weaker sections of the society."

Modi also shared a video clip from a recent event where he talked about the government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Thakur and lauded him.

