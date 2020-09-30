Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji spoke to me over Hathras incident and he said that strictest action be taken against the culprits," Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Earlier a three-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

The SIT comprises Chairman Secretary Home Bhagwan Swaroop and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Poonam, Commander in chief, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Also, Yogi Adityanath gave clear instructions to prosecute and effectively advocate in fast track court against the accused persons.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)