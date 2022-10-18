New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a jam-packed schedule this festive season with back-to-back visits to Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh which will include a visit to Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The Prime Minister's visits would cover sectors such as education, environment, spiritual heritage, sports, roads, ropeways, temple rejuvenation, tourism, lighthouse, LiFE, infrastructure, and industries.

His schedule begins with the two-day visit to Gujarat starting October 19. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

On October 19, PM Modi will participate in five different events. He will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. He will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. He will lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Junagadh. He will inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices.

On October 20, the Prime Minister will launch Mission LiFE, followed by his participation in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia, after which he will lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.

After concluding his visit to his home state, PM Modi will head towards the spiritual destinations of Kedarnath and Badrinath, where he will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth around Rs 3,500 crore.

The Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple and at Shri Badrinath Temple. He will also review the progress of development work at Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On October 22, PM Modi will return from Uttarakhand. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in the Griha Pravesham function of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. He will also participate in an important program which will impact youth across the country, details of which will be revealed soon.

On October 23, PM Modi will reach Ayodhya where he will perform pooja and Darshan of Bhagwan Shri Ramlala Virajman followed by an inspection of the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

He will attend the Rajya-Abhishek of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Prime Minister will also witness the spectacular aarti at New Ghat of Saryu ji, followed by his participation in the grand Deepotsav celebrations. (ANI)

