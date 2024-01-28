New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): In the 109th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and how it united the nation.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi were spotted listening to the Prime Minister's popular Mann ki Baat radio talk in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest address on Mann ki Baat, mentioned how the Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir united the country.

In his latest address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the governance of Lord Rama has been a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution.

"The Constitution of India has been crafted with such profound deliberation that it is often referred to as a living document. In the third chapter of this constitution, which is considered the heart of the document, the fundamental rights of the citizens of India are delineated. What adds an intriguing aspect to this chapter is the placement of images depicting Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Lakshmana at the beginning by the framers of our constitution", he said.

PM Modi further emphasised that the Pran Partishtha ceremony united the country and has bounded the citizens by a common thread. Emphasizing the importance of Lord Shri Ram in fostering national unity, Prime Minister Modi stated that the sentiments of citizens are unified, devotion is singular, and discussions echo with the name of Ram, with Ram residing in every heart.

"Numerous individuals from various parts of the country devoted themselves to singing Ram bhajans during this period, offering their dedication to the feet of Shri Ram. On the evening of January 22, the entire nation illuminated the Ram Jyoti, celebrating a collective Diwali," he added.

In the 109th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed major national events that were held throughout the month, including the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, the Republic day parade, Khelo India youth games, the Padma awards and the celebration of National voters day on 25 January. (ANI)

