Rajkot, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rajkot, Gujarat on Sunday. People showered flower petals on the PM who greeted and waved to the supporters as he walked to the venue. Amid the chants of 'Modi, Modi' a large number of people lined up on both sides of the road. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought blessings from Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati ji Maharaj at Shankaracharya Math Shardapeeth in Dwarka, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister spent 20 minutes alone with Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati. PM Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple--Dwarkadish on Sunday morning. PM Modi in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 4,150 Crores in Dwarka (Watch Video).

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Rajkot

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at a public event in Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/1sXPfmTflo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Situated at the cusp of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the majestic Dwarkadhish Temple is an important Hindu pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites, especially the devotees of Lord Krishna, Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the Char Dham. The temple's prime deity is Lord Krishna, who is called Dwarkadhish, or King of Dwarka.

The PM was later gifted an idol of Lord Krishna by the priests of the temple. Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning around 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat. PM Modi Prays at Krishna’s Dwarka: PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Pray at Submerged City of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was a Divine Experience’ (See Pics).

"Delighted to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today - a bridge that connects lands and people. It stands vibrantly as a testament to our commitment to development and progress," the PM said in a post on X. The bridge, previously known as the 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 979 crore, the bridge features a four-lane road, 27.20 metres in width, with 2.50-metre wide footpaths on either side. 'Sudarshan Setu' is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, linking the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.

