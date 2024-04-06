Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

People in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road and showered petals on Prime Minister Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the roadshow.

The country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, at 80, will poll for the Lower House across seven phases, starting April 19.

The Ghaziabad seat will witness a triangular contest. The BJP has declared Atul Garg as its candidate from the Ghaziabad constituency after Union Minister and the sitting BJP MP from Ghaziabad, Gen (retd) VK Singh, withdrew himself from the fray for the Lok Sabha polls. He is set to face the INDIA bloc candidate and Congress leader Dolly Sharma, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Nand Kishore Pundir.

Ghaziabad will poll for the Lok Sabha on April 26, in the second of the seven-phased elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an attack on Congress and said that the party's manifesto is a "bundle of lies" and every page of the document reeks of attempts to "tear India apart."

The Congress manifesto was released at the party headquarters by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer, the Prime Minister said that the manifesto reflects that the thinking of the Congress resembles that of the 'Muslim League' during the pre-Independence period.

"Yesterday, the Congress Party released its manifesto, a bundle of lies. Every page of this smells of breaking India into pieces. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was present in the Muslim League at the time of independence. Congress wants to impose the views of the Muslim League of that time on India today," PM Modi said.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with nearly 97 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission (EC). The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

