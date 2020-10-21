New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to South Korean president Moon Jae-in, as the two leaders reviewed important global developments, including the progress in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders also reviewed the ongoing diversification of international value chains, the need to preserve a transparent, development-oriented and rules-based global trading order, and the important role of the World Trade Organisation, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Watch ECI’s Tutorial Video.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to my friend, President @moonriver365 today on a variety of issues, including the immense promise that the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership offers in the post-COVID world."

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the above issues, and to further accelerate bilateral cooperation in all areas, the statement said.

Also Read | Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Celebrations Cancelled at Deekshabhoomi Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Situation, Organising Committee Tells People to Offer Buddha Vandana & Salutations to Dr Ambedkar at Home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)