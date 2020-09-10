New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) ?Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his gratitude to outgoing Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment and leadership in greatly strengthening ties between India and Japan.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed confidence that the strong momentum attained in partnership between the two countries in the last few years will continue unabated in the future, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Last month, Abe decided to resign citing health issues.

"?Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Abe for his personal commitment and leadership in greatly strengthening the relationship between the two countries," the MEA said.

The two leaders also welcomed the signing of a reciprocal logistics support agreement between the Indian Armed Forces and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan.

"They concurred that the agreement will further enhance the depth of defence cooperation between the two countries and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region," the MEA said.

After years of negotiations, India and Japan on Wednesday signed the landmark agreement that will allow their militaries access each other's bases for logistics support.

