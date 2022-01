New Delhi, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Delhi: E-passes for Essential Services Valid for Entire Duration of Weekend, Night Curfew, Says DDMA.

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

Also Read | Chinese Soldiers Threw Stones at Vietnamese at Border Fence in Ha Giang Province.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place.

The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent, the PMO informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)