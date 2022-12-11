Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities.

The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, read a statement from Prime Minister's Office.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Women Attacked With Sword For Plucking Neighbour's Mangoes Without Consent in Alappuzha, Three Arrested.

AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern health care facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat.

The Prime Minister also inspected an exhibition at the AIIMS, Nagpur soon after inaugurating the hospital.

Also Read | Maharashtra Horror: Woman Jumps off Moving Car With 10-Month-Old Baby To Escape Molestation in Palghar, Child Dies; Accused Booked (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)