Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched multiple development projects including an LPG import terminal built by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Haldia of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

The other development projects launched by the Prime Minister include -- Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and a Four-Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, in Haldia.

Addressing the inauguration event, Prime Minister Modi said that these projects would help transform Haldia into a big import-export centre of India.

"A gas-based economy is a need of the hour. One nation, One gas grid is an initiative to fulfill this need. Families in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh northeast will be benefitted from the LPG import terminal. The sector will provide gas supply to over 2 crore people of which, 1 crore will be beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana. It will also provide employment," he said.

"In West Bengal, LPG gas coverage was just 41 per cent. Today, it stands at 99 per cent after our government started making efforts for the same. In this budget, we have also made the provision for 1 crore more beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana. It will be further facilitated by the Haldia LPG import terminal," he added.

Asserting that several positive changes have been brought in the oil and gas sector in the recent year which led to India becoming Asia's one of the biggest gas-consuming nations, he said: "In this year's budget, the country has also announced a Hydrogen Mission, which will empower the clean fuel mission."

The Prime Minister further said that the 350 km Dobhi Durgapur pipeline project will not just help West Bengal but also assist 10 districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

"The 4-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak on NH41 will enable seamless road connectivity to and from Kolaghat to Haldia port and boost synergistic linkages of the industrial region while significantly contributing to the overall development of the region," he added. (ANI)

