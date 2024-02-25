New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, inaugurated virtually two institutes of Ministry of Ayush which will further promote holistic healthcare scenario in the country. The 'Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy' at Jhajjar, Haryana, and the National Institute of Naturopathy titled 'NISARG GRAM' in Pune, Maharashtra were inaugurated, an official statement said.

As per the statement, while inaugurating PM Modi said,"Our government's priority is to increase the immunity and the ability to fight the disease. We have laid emphasis on nutrition. Focus has been on Yoga, Ayurveda and hygiene to prevent diseases. We have promoted both traditional Indian systems of medicine and modern medicine. Today, two big hospitals and research centres related to Yoga and Naturopathy have also been inaugurated in Maharashtra and Haryana. A centre of WHO related to traditional medicine is also being set up in Gujarat. Our government is constantly trying to ensure that every person, whether poor or middle class, gets better treatment with savings."

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, joined the event virtually from Kalyani, West Bengal, where AIIMS was inaugurated by Prime Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the event virtually and Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child development Munjpara Mahendra Bhai joined the event in Gujarat.

At the inaugural event on site of 'Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar (Haryana) the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar along with other dignitaries participated in the event. He said that in Devarkhana village a golden opportunity for this institution has come that our Prime Minister himself is inaugurating this Naturopathy Centre.

He added that the Prime Minister has made Yoga to get recognized all over the world and the strength of Indian traditional systems of medicine is now being spread all over the world, as per the statement.

Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy has been built under the aegis of Ministry of Ayush. This is an Apex level Yoga and Naturopathy Research and education facility. Through this project, tertiary level Yoga and Naturopathy health care infrastructure will be created.

The institute includes a 200 bedded Hospital with OPD, treatment block, academic block, hostel and residential block apart from Yoga block and diet block. The 19 acre project has been built with a cost of Rs 63.88 crore, it said.

NISARG GRAM is a 250 bedded hospital with multi-disciplinary research and extension service centre along with a Naturopathy Medical College for under graduate/post graduate/para medical Courses.

The college is also having residential and non-residential facilities comprising Boys & Girls Hostel, Auditorium, Yoga Hall, Cottages, and the famous Gandhi Memorial Hall is also an integral part of the campus. The 25 acre project costs total of Rs 213.55 crore, the release said.

The National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune and the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy in Deverkhana Village, Jhajjar, represent significant milestones in promoting holistic healthcare through Traditional Healthcare systems.

These institutes utilize diverse approaches such as hydrotherapy, massage, clinical nutrition, and yoga therapy to prevent and address emerging healthcare challenges, especially the growing prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases, the statement added.

"With their state-of-the-art infrastructure and educational programs, these institutes will empower individuals to prioritize their health and wellbeing," it added. (ANI)

