Dahod (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated various developmental projects in Gujarat's Dahod and Panchmahal.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Dahod Workshop of Indian Railways is set to become a manufacturing unit for High Horsepower 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives by selecting a technological partner under 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' initiatives of the government through a bidding process.

An investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore is expected to produce 1,200 High Horsepower 9,000 HP locomotives, Indian Railways has stated.

"The first locomotive will turn out in early 2024. This project will boost Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme," said the Railways.

"These locomotives will play a vital role in revolutionizing the freight movement in the country," added the Railways.

These high horsepower locomotives will help to decongest the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains.

It will be capable to haul a load of 4,500-tonne cargo load at a maximum speed of 120 kmph. These locomotives will be a game-changer for the movement of cargo trains.

This new project would help in upgrading the technical skills of existing manpower through training and supervision by a technology partner. (ANI)

