Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): A large number of people, and beneficiaries on Saturday attended the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Kalyani Rajbongshi, a homemaker from Guwahati who runs a Self Help Group and has created an area-level federation and a food processing unit, was honoured with the Assam Gaurav Award.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Kalyani, who utilized a government loan to establish a successful enterprise. PM Modi listened to her success story and told her that her name itself indicates "welfare" (Kalyan) of the people.

Regarding the financial evolution of her enterprise, she informed that she started first with a mushroom unit with 2000 rupees, and after that with 15,000 rupees given by the government of Assam, she opened a food processing unit. After this, she founded the Area Level Federation with 200 women.

She also got assistance under PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprise Scheme).

She was awarded "Assam Gaurav' for educating one thousand vendors about PM SVANidhi.

She also led the women of the area in welcoming the VBSY vehicle 'Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi' and explained and encouraged them to avail the schemes to which they were entitled.

The Prime Minister asked her to maintain the spirit of enterprise and social service.

"You are a living example of when a woman gets self-reliant, society is greatly benefitted", the Prime Minister said.

Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency MP Queen Oja also attended the programme.

During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand.

As a part of on-the-spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, health camps are being organised at the places of the halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes.

It is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

