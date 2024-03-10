Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that seven years ago, Azamgarh was rife with crime and mafia activities, but today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing projects worth thousands of crores of rupees to the district.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 782 development projects worth Rs 34,700 crore at the Manduri Airport complex in Azamgarh on Sunday, the CM expressed gratitude to the PM for providing a better security environment to Azamgarh over the past decade and for spearheading its development, modernising infrastructure, and implementing various public welfare initiatives.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: A Casual 'Good Morning' Message on WhatsApp From Unknown Number Leads to Extortion of Rs 3 Lakh From Trader in Rajkot.

Furthermore, the CM assured that in 2024, Azamgarh, Lalganj, and Ghosi would continue to support the Modi government.

The Chief Minister highlighted "the pivotal role of the Purvanchal Expressway, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 22,000 crore, in the development of Azamgarh. He emphasised that it has transformed the economy of eastern Uttar Pradesh, enabling Azamgarh residents to reach Lucknow in just two hours."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin Helped Prevent ‘Potential Nuclear Attack’ on Ukraine in Late 2022, Says CNN Report.

The CM said that the Azamgarh airport is set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, marking the beginning of air services, adding to which he said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh is going to get five new airports. The double-engine government has tried to provide the best facilities here."

Further appreciating PM Modi, he said, "The Prime Minister's vision of ensuring that even those who wear slippers can travel by plane is now a reality in Uttar Pradesh and across the nation. In Uttar Pradesh, where previously only two airports were operational, we now have nine operational airports and the PM is going to inaugurate five new airports today."

The Chief Minister emphasised the longstanding demand for Azamgarh to have its own university, which is now set to become a reality. "Named after Maharaja Suhail Dev, renowned for his bravery and valor in history, this university was inaugurated by the Prime Minister," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister underscored the transformative initiatives of the double-engine government, citing the establishment of a music college in Hariharpur to enrich the cultural landscape of Azamgarh. Furthermore, through the 'one district, one product' scheme, local products like black pottery and Mubarakpur silk sarees have garnered global acclaim, contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India. Additionally, an Atal Residential School has been established to provide education to the children of laborers.

Highlighting the remarkable turnaround, the Chief Minister noted that, while Azamgarh was once associated with fear, it is now earning national and international recognition for its contributions to art, education, literature, and development. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Azamgarh has reclaimed its ancient identity and is on the path to prosperity.

Asserting the emergence of a new India, the CM stated, "We are witnessing the arrival of new railway and national highway projects within the state. Before Holi, the residents of the state were receiving gifts worth thousands of crores of rupees."

The Chief Minister highlighted that the double-engine government is ensuring that the benefits of governance schemes reach every village, including the poor, youth, and farmers, without any discrimination.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine government is concerned about the livelihood of the youth and is also committed to respecting faith. It is not only improving security but also striving to propel the nation towards prosperity," he said.

"In Azamgarh district, 11.30 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed, while 7.5 lakh farmers have received Rs 1940 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Additionally, three lakh beneficiaries have received free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme. Housing has been provided to 1.10 lakh beneficiaries under the PM Awas (Rural) scheme, with an additional 17 thousand beneficiaries in urban areas in Azamgarh," the CM highlighted.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, State Government Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, AK Sharma, Omprakash Rajbhar, Yogendra Upadhyay, Dara Singh Chauhan, Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, etc. were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)