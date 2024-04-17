New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Bengaluru.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Dwarakish's contributions to the film industry are immense, spanning decades of unforgettable performances and groundbreaking films. His ability to captivate audiences and support young talent gave a glimpse of his multifaceted role in shaping Kannada cinema. Saddened by his passing away. We will always remember his extraordinary journey. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The 81-year-old veteran Kannada film actor, producer, and director, Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, popularly known as Dwarakish, was renowned for his comedic performances, which garnered him fame across Karnataka. He appeared in approximately 100 films and was also involved in the production and direction of around fifty movies.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief over the death of the Kannada actor.

"Saddened to hear the news of the death of 'Prachanda Kulla' Dwarakish, who served the Kannada film industry for a long time as an actor, director and producer. Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. Despite sharing the screen with great actors like Vishnuvardhan, he made his mark in the minds of the audience through his humorous acting. Kannada cinema is poor with the death of Dwarakish. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and fans find strength to bear the pain," Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

Rajinikanth took to his X handle to mourn the loss of his 'dear friend'. He called Dwarakish's sudden demise 'painful' and paid condolences to the latter's family.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth said, "The demise of my long-time dear friend Dwarakish is very painful to me. Starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself to be a big producer and director. Fond memories come to my mind. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones." (ANI)

