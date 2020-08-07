New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the efforts made by local artisans who have preserved the indigenous crafts of India.

"On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In a recorded message, the Prime Minister said, "India's handloom and handicraft sector carries the history of hundreds of years. It should be our effort that Indian handloom and handicrafts should be used by all of us."

He further urged the people to spread information about these handlooms and handicrafts around the world to benefit the local artisans.

"It is also our duty to spread information about it to people around the world. The more the world knows about our handlooms and handicrafts, the more our local artisans will benefit," he added.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. (ANI)

