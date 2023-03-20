New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning "Naatu Naatu" song.

"The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister was replying to Ackermann's tweet as the diplomat posted the video of the dance.

He had tweeted, "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated NaatuNaatu's victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!"

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".

The chartbuster was composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

