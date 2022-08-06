New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya for winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Phogat's win is very special, he said and hailed her as one of India's most distinguished athletes who has clinched her third consecutive Gold in the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read | Tiranga DP for WhatsApp and Tricolour HD Images for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan; Know Steps To Change Profile Picture for Indian Independence Day Celebration.

"She personifies excellence and remarkable commitment to sports," Modi said.

Dahiya, he added, played like a champion and has brought immense pride for the nation. His success proves that no dream is too big if one is passionate and dedicated, Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Minor Girls Found Inside Well in Khargone.

Congratulating Pooja Gehlot on winning a bronze medal in her wrestling category, the prime minister said she bravely fought throughout and demonstrated exceptional technical superiority through the games.

All the best to her for her upcoming endeavours, Modi added.

Putting aside the mental and physical struggles that pegged her back, an intimidating Phogat pounced on her rivals to complete a hat-trick of CWG gold medals while Dahiya too went unchallenged in his gold-winning show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)