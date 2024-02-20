Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu.

PM Modi also flagged off the first electric train in the valley and also the train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station.

During the programme, the PM also distributed appointment orders to about 1500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

PM reached the winter capital Jammu to launch multiple development projects.

Amid heightened security arrangements, Modi was received at the Jammu technical airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh and prominent BJP leaders including J-K unit president Ravinder Raina.

People in large numbers from across Jammu and Kashmir have thronged the Maulana Azad Stadium for the event.

This is the second visit of PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and becomes crucial ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Also, the visit of PM Modi marked the first since the Supreme Court last December held the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, as constitutionally valid and went on to order the restoration of statehood and instruct the Centre to hold Assembly elections by September 2024. (ANI)

