New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): "Corruption can be attacked from the very core," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while launching the new Complaint Management System portal of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the national capital. While doing it he also recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and stated that the week coincides with the birthday of the freedom fighter.

"The Vigilance Awareness Week coincides with the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who dedicated his life to honesty, transparency and building public service," PM said while addressing on the occasion.

The Prime Minister remarked that corruption can be attacked from the core if an audit of the public grievance system is ensured.

"There has been a healthy grievance redressal system for the public in various government departments. But if we move a step ahead, and ensure the audit of the public grievance system, we can reach up to the very base of corruption and attack it from the very core," he said.

The Prime Minister cited three paths the government is adopting to fill the gap between demand and supply.

"There have been two big reasons that have stopped the people from moving forward and ending corruption. One is a lack of facilities and the other is unnecessary pressure from the government. The dearth of facilities and opportunities was made to be present for a long time. For the last eight years, we have been working to change the system created by scarcity and pressure. We are trying to fill the gap between demand and supply," he said.

"For this, we have chosen three paths- Modern technology, the goal of saturation of basic facilities and the path to Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Due to Direct Benefit Transfer, over Rs 2 lakh crores have been saved from going into the wrong hands," PM Modi added.

Stating that the scope of scams has also ended with the introduction of DBT, the Prime Minister said that there is a need to ensure quick redressal of disciplinary proceedings related to corruption.

"The scope for scams has also ended, with the emphasis we are putting on self-reliance in the defence sector today. We need to ensure the disciplinary proceedings related to corruption are finished quickly, on a mission mode," he said.

Noting that the legacy of corruption and exploitation was propagated even after the country's Independence, PM Modi said that there is a need to change the tradition in the Amrit Kaal.

"The public's growing trust in the government also increases their own self-confidence. The problem was that the governments lost the people's trust, but also lagged behind in trusting the people. The legacy that we got of corruption, exploitation, and control over resources, since the times of British rule, was unfortunately propagated. The country has borne the brunt of it. But we have to change this tradition that has been going on for decades completely during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal," he said. (ANI)

