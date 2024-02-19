Sambhal (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here.

Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIADMK To Release Manifesto Soon for General Polls After Reaching Out to Voters Across Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Over 100 Huts Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad; No Causality Reported (Watch Video).

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)