New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Radha Soami Satsang Beas's Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

The Prime Minister also commended the social service initiatives of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture with Dhillon and said, "Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)