New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj in Maharashtra and lauded his efforts to empower the poor and downtrodden.

In a post on X, the PM said: "Met Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. He has been at the forefront of numerous community service efforts and has been working to empower the poor and downtrodden."

The meeting came amid the intense campaigning by the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Mava Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

PM Modi also addressed a public meeting earlier on Thursday at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in the state. PM alleged that if the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance gains power in Maharashtra, it will bring back the era of droughts and the water crisis in the poll-bound state.

"Agadhi wale boond boond paani ke liye apko tarsayenge. Isliye mein mata aur beheno ko keheta hu, Agadhi wale ko ghusne bhi mat dena, warne aapko paani ke liye bhi tarsake rakehenge (The Agadhi alliance will make you beg for every drop of water, that is why I tell the mothers and sisters that they should not even let the alliance get in power, otherwise they will make you beg for water)," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was also facilitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23 (ANI)

