New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday for the first time after her assumption of the office a day ago.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday," the President's Secretariat tweeted.

