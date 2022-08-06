New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday evening to congratulate him on his win.

BJP president J P Nadda also met Dhankhar at the residence of Union minister Pralhad Joshi here.

The meetings came soon after Dhankhar was declared winner in the vice presidential election with 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

