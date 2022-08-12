New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Modi drove down to Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas to meet Dhankhar, who was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt Releases Rs 100 Crore Arrears of Sugarcane Farmers.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the vice president's secretariat tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita had also met Dhankhar.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Crowded Area During Daylight; Watch Video.

PTI NAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)