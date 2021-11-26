New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): To mark the golden jubilee of the 1971 victory over Pakistan, the government is planning to hold grand celebrations at the India Gate complex which would see the recreation of the war and involvement of soldiers from both India and Bangladesh who took part in the war which led to liberation and creation of Bangladesh.

The celebrations are planned to be held from December 14 to 16 for three days which may be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year, for celebration Mukti Jodhas (Bangladeshi freedom fighters), would be coming to the national capital, to take part in the grand celebrations, along with Indian veterans who took part in the war which led to a devastating defeat for the Pakistan Army and surrender by 93,000 of its soldiers, sources in the Army told ANI here.

"The Army is also planning to recreate the two war fronts which would showcase how the Indian forces crushed the Pakistani forces in the war especially on the eastern front," they said.

On the western front also, the Indian Air Force and Army jointly defeated an offensive by the Pakistani armoured brigades in the Longewala sector, where a handful of Indian soldiers and aircraft thwarted a major attack.

The Prime Minister would be briefed about the various battles fought during the war. He would also meet the Bangladeshi Mukti Jodhas-- who were trained by the Indian soldiers and agencies to fight against the genocide and mass rapes and murders being carried out by the Pakistan Army officers and jawans mainly from the Punjab area.

The Puniabis of the Pakistan Army looked down upon the Bangladeshis and treated them as an inferior race during their coexistence of around 24 years.

The war had ended on December 16 after Pakistani troops surrendered to Indian troops. By taking 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, the Indian Army created a record of sorts as this was the biggest ever military defeat in recent history. (ANI)

