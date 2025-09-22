Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple' at Matabari in the border state.

He also visited an exhibition in the temple complex. PM Modi is visiting the temple on the first day of Navratri.

Prime Minister Modi will shortly inaugurate the development work of the 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in the Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, drainage system, a new three-storied complex consisting of stalls, meditation hall, guest accommodations and office rooms.

It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

Prime Minister also launched multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he extended reverence to the Almighty Donyi Polo, praying for blessings upon all. He remarked that the journey from the helipad to the ground, meeting countless people along the way, and witnessing children and youth holding the national flag filled him with pride due to Arunachal Pradesh's warm hospitality.

He highlighted that Arunachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of fervent patriotism. Just as the first colour of the national flag is saffron, Arunachal's spirit too begins with saffron. PM Modi noted that every individual in Arunachal is a symbol of valour and simplicity.

He expressed his deep affection for the state, stating that every visit brings him immense joy and that every moment spent with the people is memorable, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's office. He acknowledged the love and affection shown to him as a great honour. (ANI)

