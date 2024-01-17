Thrissur (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Rama Swamy temple in Triprayar is significant at a time when the date for the highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is nearing.

The Triprayar temple is one of the prominent temples in the state with Lord Ram as the main deity. The image of Lord Ram (Triprayar Thevar) resembles the Chaturbhuja Vishnu form with four arms, bearing a conch(Panchajanya), a disc (Sudarsana), a bow (Kodanda) and a garland respectively. It is believed that the deity worshipped here possesses some of the aspects of Shiva too. It was after killing the asura, Khara that Sri Rama got both the Shaiva and Vaishnava aspects.

Thus Triprayar Thevar is also called Khara Samhara Moorthy. It is also believed that the portrayal of Rama with a garland held in the image's hand is also suggestive of aspects of Bhrahma and hence the deity is said to be a manifestation of the Trimoorthis. The image is adorned with necklaces and other fine jewelry. Images of Sreedevi and Bhudevi are on either side.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited and marked darshan at Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur.

Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit on Tuesday night where he received a warm welcome from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery.

PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday which was attended by thousands of supporters. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister on board his motorcade for the roadshow.

During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crores, viz., the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated.

With the commissioning of these 3 projects, the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities, as well as the growth of energy infrastructure, including ancillary industries, will get a boost.

This is the second visit of the PM to Kerala in two weeks.(ANI)

