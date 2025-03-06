Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Uttarakhand's Mukhwa.

PM Modi was accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also received the PM at the the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun

PM Modi also took in the breathtaking beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa and greeted the people there.

State's Chief Minister Dhami said that this visit of PM Modi is essential in establishing the Mukhimath (Mukhwa) on the global tourism map and strengthening the cultural and religious heritage of the state.

CM Dhami said, "We are all proud to witness this historic moment in Mukhwa. On behalf of all the people of the state, a hearty welcome and congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister on his winter visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

PM Modi will also flag off the trek and bike rally and address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi affirmed his government's commitment to developing tourism in the state by promoting tourism.

"We are committed to further strengthen the economy of the state by promoting tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this connection, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 am. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harshil", PM Modi wrote in his post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister further expressed his excitement about his visit to the Mukhwa temple, which is famous worldwide for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty.

"I am very excited to visit the winter residence of the pure and pure Mother Ganga in Mukhwa. This holy place is famous all over the world for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty. Not only this, it is a unique example of our resolve of 'heritage as well as development'," he stated.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)

