New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal', the Samadhi (memorial) dedicated to the Bharat Ratna awardee and veteran leader.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Vajpayee's commitment to India's progress continues to inspire efforts to build a developed and self-reliant nation.

"Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India," the post read.

Union Ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also visited 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay their respects.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. In his message, Singh recalled Vajpayee's lifelong efforts to build a strong and prosperous India.

"I pay homage to Atalji on his punyatithi. He worked all his life with the resolve of building a strong and prosperous India. The nation will always remember his tremendous contribution," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, the central Samadhi platform at 'Sadaiv Atal' comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a central 'Diya'. The number nine represents Navarasas, Navaratras and Navagrahas. The memorial is enclosed by nine bas-relief walls with inscriptions of Vajpayee's prose and poetry, which can be read while taking a "pradakshina" (circular walk).

The initiative to develop the memorial was taken up by the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, which was formed by eminent persons. Stones from various parts of the country were used in its construction, symbolising "unity in diversity". The project was completed by the CPWD, with the entire cost borne by the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, the Ministry added.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was elected prime minister three times. He was the first non-Congress leader to complete a full term in office.

He served briefly from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and then from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. Vajpayee also served as India's External Affairs Minister from 1977 to 1979 in the cabinet of Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

The veteran leader, poet and statesman passed away at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

