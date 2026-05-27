India News | PM Modi Pays Homage to First PM Jawaharlal Nehru on His Death Anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Paying homage to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2059462641186423010

Tributes poured in across the political spectrum as leaders remembered Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary.

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Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shantivan in the national capital. Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and BK Hariprasad were also present.

Congress also remembered Nehru in a message on X. "On the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, respectful salutations. The entire country is remembering the architect of modern India today," the party said.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also paid tribute to Nehru, saying he laid the foundation for the nation's progress.

"Today marks the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, who laid the foundation for the nation's progress. Humbly paying tribute to his memory on this occasion," she said.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to participate in commemorative events in Bengaluru marking Nehru's death anniversary, including a remembrance programme at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office and another tribute event in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Jawaharlal Nehru, a central figure in India's freedom movement, became the country's first Prime Minister after Independence in 1947 and remained in office for over 16 years. He died of a heart attack on May 27, 1964.

Known for his contribution to shaping modern India and for championing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Nehru is also fondly remembered as "Chacha Nehru", with his birth anniversary observed as Children's Day every year on November 14. (ANI)

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