New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised police forces for their outstanding efforts in preserving law and order and assisting the nation in times of need on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

PM Modi also paid tribute to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Membership Pricing To Be Increased by Up to 50 Percent Soon, Check Revised Plans Here.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty," tweeted PM Modi.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who were killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959. (ANI)

Also Read | Southwest Monsoon Likely To Withdraw on October 26, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)